Community comes together for Together We Stand Against Racism event

Published: 1:47 PM August 3, 2021

The Together We Stand event was held in Hitchin to protest racism - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The community came together for an anti-racism event in North Herts over the weekend, in response to the racist abuse experienced by England footballers after the Euros.

The Together We Stand event was held in Hitchin to protest racism - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Together We Stand Against Racism event was held at Windmill Hill in Hitchin on Sunday, and was organised by community groups North Herts Diversity and Culture and North Herts African Caribbean Community.

Tony Williams, from Diversity and Culture, said: "It went well - better than expected after seeing the weather forecast. We had about 50 or 60 people turn up.

"The speakers and the atmosphere were really good."

Jackie, Avaani, Milly and Caroline with their dog Dash at the Together We Stand event in Hitchin - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Garage MC Quinton Green, who is founder and CEO of Knife Victim Support, performed at the event, and there was a speech from inclusion and diversity specialist Aamani Rehman.

You may also want to watch:

Tony said: "We had a specially commissioned poem by Quinton Green. We also had a performance of Together We Rise, which was written for last year's Black Lives Matter events.

Organiser Tony Williams and graphic designer Jackie Maddocks at the Together We Stand event in Hitchin - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"'Heroine of Hackey' Pauline Pearce was there - she uses music to get people involved and get them up singing and dancing."

Pauline performed 'Young, Gifted and Black' by Bob Andy and Marcia Griffiths, 'Brotha' by Angie Stone and 'Is It Because I'm Black?' by Ken Boothe.

Lucy with eight-year-old Evie at the Together We Stand event in Hitchin - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Other speakers at the event included DJ Wayne Antoni, who is a survivor of the New Cross fire in 1981 which killed 13 young Black people.

Tony said: "Wayne did a really inspiring speech on what young people can learn from the New Cross fire to make a change now - to make sure that future generations don't have so much prejudice and narrow-minded views.

The Together We Stand event was held in Hitchin to protest racism - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We can't necessarily change the views of everyone now, but we can change what's going to happen in future generations."

The Together We Stand event was held in Hitchin to protest racism - Credit: Karyn Haddon

During the event, the attendees wore T-shirts designed by Jackie Maddocks of Jackie Maddocks Creates, and brandished signs printed by GPG Signs. Tony also thanked M&J Hire in Hitchin for providing the generator to power the event and Andrew Theakstone, of the band Get Cape, Wear Cape, Fly for providing the music.

The group is planning another similar anti-racism event in the next few months, which they hope to hold in a larger, more structured venue.