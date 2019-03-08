Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drivers of electric and hybrid taxis in North Herts to get discounts on fees

PUBLISHED: 15:59 22 August 2019

Taxi driver Nazrul Islam who drives a hybrid vehicl with councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC’s executive member for environmental health. Picture: NHDC

Taxi driver Nazrul Islam who drives a hybrid vehicl with councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC's executive member for environmental health. Picture: NHDC

Archant

Taxi licensing fees in North Herts could be slashed by up to 50 per cent with a new scheme which subsidises those using electric and hybrid vehicles.

The initiative will apply to hackney carriages and private vehicles that use clean fuel, and will take effect from September 1.

The introduction of these subsidised fees aims to encourage the use of licensed vehicles which are less harmful to the environment, and means that licensing fees could be slashed by up to 50 per cent, depending on what type of fuel the vehicle uses.

As part of its ongoing work to tackle climate change, North Herts District Council is also currently considering several other environmentally-friendly options for hire vehicles, including supporting the purchase of electric or hybrid hire vehicles, installing home charging points for hire vehicles, providing electric charging points near taxi ranks and introducing 'no idling' conditions for taxi ranks.

You may also want to watch:

These initiatives from the NHDC licensing team follow on from the declaration of a climate emergency by the council in May this year.

As a result of this declaration, a cabinet panel was set up to consider and investigate a range of climate and environmental issues within the community.

Councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC's executive member for environmental health, said: "As a council we are looking closely at ways that we can help to combat climate change.

"Making changes to the licensing for hire vehicles and encouraging cleaner transport on our streets is one small step that, in the long-term, will have a big impact on our local environment.

"We look forward to working with hackney carriage and private hire vehicle owners to make this happen."

To find out more about taxi licensing in North Herts go to north-herts.gov.uk/home/licensing/taxi-licensing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to friend in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to friend in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Latest from the The Comet

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

The Classic Motor Show returns to Knebworth House over the August Bank Holiday weekend

Drivers of electric and hybrid taxis in North Herts to get discounts on fees

Taxi driver Nazrul Islam who drives a hybrid vehicl with councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC’s executive member for environmental health. Picture: NHDC

Drive along to Knebworth Classic Motor Show this August Bank Holiday weekend

The Classic Motor Show returns to Knebworth House over the August Bank Holiday weekend

Red-hot Benington Chilli Festival returns over August Bank Holiday weekend

Benington Chilli Festival's famous chilli eating competition. Picture: Sharon Struckman

Faithless star forced to cancel Knebworth Cool Britannia music festival set

Maxi Jazz relaxing before his DJ Set at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists