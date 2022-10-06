Review of 'financial situation' sees closure of youth support charity

Transitions UK, a charity that supported vulnerable young people across Stevenage and North Herts, has been forced to close.

A statement on the charity’s website said: “On September 8 the Trustees of Transitions UK took the difficult decision to close the charity following a complete review of the immediate and near term financial situation of the charity.

“The trustees … are working through the legal process of insolvency. Creditors will be contacted in due course. Transitions UK are working with referrers to provide continued support for beneficiaries.

“The trustees take this opportunity to thank the volunteers, staff and funders for everything they have done to support the beneficiaries.”

The charity provided mentoring, friendship sessions and other support for 80 young people aged 14-25 across Beds and North Herts.

It worked especially with care-leavers, those at risk of offending or criminal exploitation, and those with learning disabilities, special needs, and emotional and mental health issues.