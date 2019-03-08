Advanced search

North Herts splash parks to reopen ahead of bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:06 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 30 April 2019

Splash parks across Hertfordshire are set to re-open on Friday. Picture: North Herts District Council

Water jets at splash parks across North Herts will be turned on this Friday ahead of the May bank holiday weekend.

Fountains, water jets and paddling pools await children at the parks in Baldock's Avenue Park, Bancroft Recreation Ground in Hitchin, Howard Park & Gardens' paddling pool in Letchworth, and Royston's Memorial Gardens, which will all open at 10am.

They will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 6pm, until the end of the summer.

Vaughan Watson, North Herts District Council's service director for parks and open spaces, said: “You always know that summer is on the way when our splash parks and paddling pools reopen.

“These popular outdoor facilities are always extremely busy during any hot spells of weather and we are always delighted that they are so well used and appreciated by local residents.

“Let's hope this summer is a scorcher again.”

