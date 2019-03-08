North Herts Slimming World groups get active for comany's 50th birthday

Members from Letchworth, Hitchin and Codicote Slimming World groups took part in a sports day to celebrate their achievements on Sunday. Picture: Sarah Lawrence Archant

North Herts Slimming World members have backed a month-long initiative to raise money for Cancer Research UK and celebrate the weight loss company's 50th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members from Letchworth, Hitchin and Codicote Slimming World groups took part in a sports day to celebrate their achievements on Sunday. Picture: Sarah Lawrence Members from Letchworth, Hitchin and Codicote Slimming World groups took part in a sports day to celebrate their achievements on Sunday. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

The Golden Body Magic Challenge invited slimmers across to the UK and Ireland to cover 50 miles over the month of August to celebrate their weight-loss success.

Groups from Codicote, Hitchin and Letchworth came together on Sunday to celebrate their achievements, and together participated in a fun sports day full of activities.

Members enjoyed the relays with eggs and spoons, hurdles and dressing up.

The Golden Body Magic Challenge - which is part of Slimming World's Golden Summer of Celebration for its 50th birthday - aims to raise awareness of the links between keeping a healthy weight and reducing the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Members from Letchworth, Hitchin and Codicote Slimming World groups took part in a sports day to celebrate their achievements on Sunday. Picture: Sarah Lawrence Members from Letchworth, Hitchin and Codicote Slimming World groups took part in a sports day to celebrate their achievements on Sunday. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

You may also want to watch:

Slimming World member Elaine, who has now lost more than 5½ stone, said: "Before I lost weight anything remotely active was my idea of a nightmare. I drove everywhere and I made excuses if anyone planned anything I might end up getting out of breath for.

"Walking a few hundred yards - which I then needed a stick for - felt like a struggle.

"As the weight dropped off my confidence grew. From the very first night at Slimming World I was welcomed so warmly and instantly made to feel part of the group."

Members from Letchworth, Hitchin and Codicote Slimming World groups took part in a sports day to celebrate their achievements on Sunday. Picture: Sarah Lawrence Members from Letchworth, Hitchin and Codicote Slimming World groups took part in a sports day to celebrate their achievements on Sunday. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

Sarah, who has lost six stone herself, said: "We had blustery weather conditions for our sports day and in true Slimming World-style our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other.

"They showed just what can be done when we come together - both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money for a great cause too.

"At Slimming World, we help our members find enjoyable ways of getting more active and encourage them to increase their activity levels step-by-step, until it becomes part of their daily routine. We used the sports day to really show how much fun activity is and how easy it is to include absolutely everyone."

For more information about the Slimming World groups in Codicote, Hitchin and Letchworth or their Golden Body Magic Challenge contact Sarah on 07986 947339, Donna on 07702 797487, Shari on 07737 300372 or Amanda on 07815 305950.