North Herts to star in new documentary 'Grime and Punishment'

PUBLISHED: 12:03 29 June 2019

NHDC Environmental Crime Officer David Furr will be featuring in Grime and Punishment next month. Picture: NHDC.

NHDC Environmental Crime Officer David Furr will be featuring in Grime and Punishment next month. Picture: NHDC.

A handful of North Herts District Council's environmental officers will star in a Channel 5 documentary next week.

The new behind-the-scenes series, aptly named 'Grime and Punishment', features council officers from across the UK who clean up after others in their communities.

In episode four airing on Thursday, July 4, Suzanne Lane - NHDC's senior environmental officer - will be seen carrying out a food inspection at a fish and chip shop in the district, ensuring the business is following suitable food safety practice.

In episode six airing on July 18, NHDC's environmental crime officers David Furr and Jane Bethell-Lombari investigate rural fly-tippers. The programme follows David and Jane's investigation and sees them find crucial evidence which will help them prosecute offenders.

David was more than happy to share some of the unnoticed work that NHDC is doing in the county.

He said: "My colleagues and I are all really excited to show everyone the work we do on behalf of the residents of North Herts."

Councillor Judi Billing, executive member for community engagement at NHDC, says she is "delighted that the public will get to see the hard work and dedication that goes into making North Hertfordshire a clean place to live".

She added: "Throwing open our doors to the cameras shows we're committed to being an open and honest organisation."

To watch a trailer for Grime and Punishment: Dirty Britain click here.

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

