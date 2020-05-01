Video

Roll up, roll up for the North Herts Road Runners ‘web-a-thon’

NHRR's bring you...the web-a-thon! Picture: Supplied Archant

Each year, North Herts Road Runners raises thousands of pounds for local charities courtesy of their Greenway Challenge half-marathon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year’s event, originally planned for tomorrow, would have benefitted a “fantastic local cause” – Garden House Hospice Care. Alas, COVID-19 had other ideas.

In its place, NHRR are treading new ground and putting on an all-singing, all-dancing ‘web-a-thon’ – quite literally, with members set to show off their many unique talents on screen.

There will be dancing, live music, a general knowledge quiz, and even a five-minute guide to ‘lockdown birds’ which you can see in your garden.

More importantly, there will be opportunities to donate to Garden House Hospice Care which launched its emergency appeal last month amid a huge shortfall in funding due to COVID-19.

NHRR membership secretary Phil Hunt, who devised the event, said: “We all know that the hospice is under massive pressure at this time. It’s fantastic that my colleagues at North Herts Road Runners are pulling together to help support it.

“The web-a-thon should be great fun, and it’s open to everyone, so pull up a chair and join us for a cracking evening of lockdown entertainment.”

The web-a-thon is open to everyone, and will kick-off at 7pm on Sunday.

Visit the website at nhrr.org.uk/news--race-reports/north-herts-road-runners-as-youve-never-seen-us-before for more information.