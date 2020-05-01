Advanced search

Video

Roll up, roll up for the North Herts Road Runners ‘web-a-thon’

PUBLISHED: 12:02 02 May 2020

NHRR's bring you...the web-a-thon! Picture: Supplied

NHRR's bring you...the web-a-thon! Picture: Supplied

Archant

Each year, North Herts Road Runners raises thousands of pounds for local charities courtesy of their Greenway Challenge half-marathon.

This year’s event, originally planned for tomorrow, would have benefitted a “fantastic local cause” – Garden House Hospice Care. Alas, COVID-19 had other ideas.

In its place, NHRR are treading new ground and putting on an all-singing, all-dancing ‘web-a-thon’ – quite literally, with members set to show off their many unique talents on screen.

There will be dancing, live music, a general knowledge quiz, and even a five-minute guide to ‘lockdown birds’ which you can see in your garden.

More importantly, there will be opportunities to donate to Garden House Hospice Care which launched its emergency appeal last month amid a huge shortfall in funding due to COVID-19.

NHRR membership secretary Phil Hunt, who devised the event, said: “We all know that the hospice is under massive pressure at this time. It’s fantastic that my colleagues at North Herts Road Runners are pulling together to help support it.

“The web-a-thon should be great fun, and it’s open to everyone, so pull up a chair and join us for a cracking evening of lockdown entertainment.”

The web-a-thon is open to everyone, and will kick-off at 7pm on Sunday.

Visit the website at nhrr.org.uk/news--race-reports/north-herts-road-runners-as-youve-never-seen-us-before for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

North Herts to consider licence for new Chicken George restaurant

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

North Herts to consider licence for new Chicken George restaurant

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Roll up, roll up for the North Herts Road Runners ‘web-a-thon’

NHRR's bring you...the web-a-thon! Picture: Supplied

Stevenage and Knebworth GP remains suspended three years after GMC opened investigation

Angus James Brooke, a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice, was suspended in 2017 after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into the family doctor. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Coronavirus: New testing measures in place for Hertfordshire’s key workers

Coronavirus drive-through testing centres have opened in Stevenage, Hertford and Watford. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Used PPE dumped on verges near Stevenage’s Lister Hospital could spread coronavirus

Sharon Hanrahan says she collected used PPE - which could be contaminated with coronavirus - from verges close to Stevenage's Lister Hospital until she ran out of bags. Picture: Sharon Hanrahan

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Drive 24