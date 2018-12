North Herts recipients of New Year’s Honours revealed

Chris Kell leads a session Archant

A Hitchin based counsellor and a Stevenage police officer have been included on the New Year’s Honours list.

Counsellor Christine Kell, from Buntingford, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her services to the community in Hitchin.

William Bryden, head of scenes of crime for the British Transport Police, has been awarded an OBE for his services to policing.