North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to eight years and five months after he pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences against a child under the age of two.

The boy from North Herts, who cannot be legally named as he is under 18, appeared before St Albans Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, May 13 after previously pleading guilty to a number of sexual offences.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13, one count of raping a child under 13, one count of assaulting a child under 13 by penetration, six counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, and three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

All offences were committed in Letchworth between July 2018 and November 2019 and relate to one victim – a female child under the age of two.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of prohibited images of children, which related to a number of indecent images found on his electronic devices.

The defendant will begin serving his sentence in a Young Offenders’ Institution before being moved to a prison to serve the remainder, after he turns 18.

The investigation was initially led by the North Herts Local Crime Unit before being transferred to the Constabulary’s Joint Child Protection Investigation Team (JCPIT).

DC David Milbourn and DC Sarah Phillips, who work in the JCPIT, investigated the case.

DC Milbourn said: “The defendant subjected his victim to a prolonged campaign of sexual abuse and there is no doubt that he is extremely dangerous to children. The prison sentence he received demonstrates not only the seriousness of the case but will further prevent the exploitation of innocent children.

DC Phillips added: “The defendant is now in detention, where his activities will be stringently monitored to ensure he no longer poses a risk to children. His victim has been safeguarded and she continues to thrive. We hope her abuser’s depraved actions do not have a far-reaching impact on her future.”

An application for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) in relation to this case has been submitted and officers are awaiting a court date. The order will prohibit the defendant from a number of things, including being in contact with anyone under the age of 18 and having unrestricted access to electronic devices with internet capability.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.