North Herts Pride 'honoured' to bring market event to Hitchin

North Herts Pride will host a day-long event in Hitchin next month - Credit: North Herts Pride

A pride event is set to take place in Hitchin, complete with market stalls and after party.

The event will take place on September 17 in Market Place, and will include market stalls run by the LGBTQIA+ community.

North Herts Pride director Kerrie Portman said: "We’re really excited to be holding North Hertfordshire’s first pride to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and the diversity and inclusion in North Herts.

"Having a safe space, support and local connection is incredibly important, something I think we’ve all been reminded of in recent years. It’s an honour to be part of creating that.”

Pitcher & Piano will host the Pride after party - Credit: North Herts Pride

Pride will run from 11am to 5pm, with the celebrations continuing with an after party from 8pm at Pitcher & Piano.

The party will include drag queen performances and music. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from Pitcher & Piano.