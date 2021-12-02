Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

North Herts Pride to hold Christmas party for LGBTQ+ community

Logo Icon

Katie Wilson

Published: 9:00 AM December 2, 2021
Updated: 12:37 PM December 2, 2021
There is a growing St Albans community of transgender children and young people who identify as gend

On December 11 North Herts Pride will hold its Christmas party - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Katie Wilson explains how North Herts Pride is helping to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community over Christmas.

On Saturday, December 11 we are holding our first North Herts Christmas party at the Victoria pub in Hitchin between 12 noon and 3pm.

This is another step on our journey to raise awareness and to offer a lifeline to those who may feel alone and lacking support at a time when they need it.

We have already had several successful events in the community including two very successful pride nights at the Rose and Crown in the centre of Hitchin (well worth a visit on a Thursday or Saturday if you like your karaoke) as well as our original Pride picnic on Windmill Hill in July which was followed by a lovely Pride coffee afternoon at 27 Street Bagels and Baguettes in Sun Street, Hitchin a few weeks ago

Now with the support of North Herts services we are looking further afield, that’s why we are now known as North Herts PRIDE which allows us to include other areas such as Baldock, Royston and Letchworth.

Stevenage is technically a separate area and that is why they are not included in the batch of towns above but I would never wish to exclude anyone from what we are trying to accomplish.

I feel a real momentum developing every time that we hold another event and despite the financial strain that shops and businesses have had because of the pandemic the response that I have had when asking for raffle prizes for our Christmas event has been astonishing.

I think maybe because lots of people have a connection in one way or another to the LGBTQ+ community whether via a family member or a friend and I have been privileged that some people have shared their personal stories with me .

I have said many times that Pride isn’t just for the LGBTQ+ community, it is about all of us and for all of us.

We will also have a stall at the Baldock Christmas Fayre on Saturday, December 4.

If you wish to donate to our raffle please contact us at Hitchinpridenews@outlook.com.

Christmas
Letchworth Garden City News
Hitchin News
Baldock News

