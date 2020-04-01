Have you seen this wanted man from North Hertfordshire?

Police are appealing for the publics help in tracing wanted 29-year-old Danny Braybrooks. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police in North Hertfordshire are appealing for the public’s help in tracing wanted 29-year-old Danny Braybrooks.

Danny is wanted in connection with numerous offences in Hertfordshire, including assault and theft. He currently has no fixed address, although officers believe he could be in the Letchworth area.

If you know anything about Danny’s whereabouts, or recognise him and think you have seen him recently, please call 999.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.