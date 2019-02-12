North Herts partnership wants residents’ views on safer neighbourhoods

The North Herts Community Safety Partnership wants to know about any concerns residents have on safety. Picture: North Herts District Council Archant

North Herts residents are being asked to highlight any concerns about community safety with a new survey launched by North Herts Community Safety Partnership.

The survey invites residents to comment on crime, disorder and nuisance issues in their neighbourhood and answers given will assist the partnership in prioritising resources and will also be used to inform and create a new Community Safety Action Plan for the district.

NHCSP is made up of a number of different organisations including North Herts District Council, Herts Police, Herts Fire and Rescue Service, Probation Services, NHS and other public, private and voluntary organisations who all work together to make the district a safer place for all.

NHDC’s executive member for community engagement councillor Tony Hunter said: “North Herts is a safe place to live, however we want residents to let us know about any safety concerns they have in their local community, so that they can be addressed.

“The survey only takes a few minutes to fill in and responses will feed in to the new action plan, which will help our district a safer place to live and work.

Ch Insp Sally Phillips said: “We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears so we need them to tell us if there are any issues such as hotspots for anti-social behaviour, that we need to know about.

“We can then create solutions by working in close partnership with other organisation in the NHCSP, such as NHDC.

“By taking the time to fill out the survey, residents will undoubtedly have a positive and far-reaching impact on their communities.”

The closing date for the online survey is Sunday, March 10.

To take part, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NHcommumnitysafety