Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Herts partnership wants residents’ views on safer neighbourhoods

PUBLISHED: 10:06 16 February 2019

The North Herts Community Safety Partnership wants to know about any concerns residents have on safety. Picture: North Herts District Council

The North Herts Community Safety Partnership wants to know about any concerns residents have on safety. Picture: North Herts District Council

Archant

North Herts residents are being asked to highlight any concerns about community safety with a new survey launched by North Herts Community Safety Partnership.

The survey invites residents to comment on crime, disorder and nuisance issues in their neighbourhood and answers given will assist the partnership in prioritising resources and will also be used to inform and create a new Community Safety Action Plan for the district.

NHCSP is made up of a number of different organisations including North Herts District Council, Herts Police, Herts Fire and Rescue Service, Probation Services, NHS and other public, private and voluntary organisations who all work together to make the district a safer place for all.

NHDC’s executive member for community engagement councillor Tony Hunter said: “North Herts is a safe place to live, however we want residents to let us know about any safety concerns they have in their local community, so that they can be addressed.

“The survey only takes a few minutes to fill in and responses will feed in to the new action plan, which will help our district a safer place to live and work.

Ch Insp Sally Phillips said: “We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears so we need them to tell us if there are any issues such as hotspots for anti-social behaviour, that we need to know about.

“We can then create solutions by working in close partnership with other organisation in the NHCSP, such as NHDC.

“By taking the time to fill out the survey, residents will undoubtedly have a positive and far-reaching impact on their communities.”

The closing date for the online survey is Sunday, March 10.

To take part, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NHcommumnitysafety

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of a man found in Charlton river

Police on the scene in Charlton where a body was found over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police still at scene where body was found in Charlton river

Police remain at the scene in Charlton where a body was found in the River Hiz over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Closure order granted for Hitchin property after anti-social behaviour complaints

a closure order was secured for a property in Radcliffe Road after ant-social behaviour complaints. Picture: Archant

Stevenage appears on The One Show as shoppers quizzed over Poundland engagement ring

Stevenage shoppers were asked what they thought of Poundland's engagement rings by BBC's The One Show. Picture: BBC

Best job ever? Letchworth woman gets paid to drink beer at local pub

Holly will be paid �500 for her feedback on her local, The Two Chimneys in Letchworth. Picture: Caters Photographic

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

North Herts partnership wants residents’ views on safer neighbourhoods

The North Herts Community Safety Partnership wants to know about any concerns residents have on safety. Picture: North Herts District Council

Stevenage man honoured after death for saving lives through organ donation

Paul Stockley has been posthumously honoured for being an organ donor.

Stevenage named on list of potential new Travelodge hotel sites

Stevenage could be getting a new Travelodge. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police release video and picture in fresh appeal for information on missing Joy Morgan

Missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan is shown dancing at a celebration on the last night she was seen. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in missing Joy Morgan case

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, is missing from Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists