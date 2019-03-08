Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New drinking fountains installed across North Herts

PUBLISHED: 14:29 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 14 June 2019

North Herts Councillors at the Avenue Park drinking fountain in Baldock. Picture: NHDC

North Herts Councillors at the Avenue Park drinking fountain in Baldock. Picture: NHDC

Archant

Visitors to North Hertfordshire's parks and outdoor pools can now use the free drinking fountains that have been installed.

The new drinking fountains, put in by by North Herts District Council, are a permanent fixture and will provide an all-year-round fresh supply of drinking water for visitors to the sites.

The fountains will hopefully reduce the use of single-use plastics by encouraging visitors to refill their bottles, rather than buy bottled water.

Each fountain also has a bottle filling tap for topping up reusable water bottles.

The drinking fountains have been installed at:

Avenue Park, Baldock.

Priory Memorial Gardens, Royston

You may also want to watch:

Howard Park and Gardens, Letchworth

Bancroft Park, Hitchin

Hitchin Outdoor Swimming Pool

Letchworth Outdoor Swimming Pool

The installation of the fountains follows the passing of a council motion in July last year on single-use plastics.

As a result, the Council is launching a Plastic Free North Herts campaign, to encourage residents, businesses and its own staff to reduce, reuse and correctly recycle plastics.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, NHDC's Executive Member for Environment and Leisure said: "These water fountains will provide a quick and easy way for people to find a drink when visiting parks and outdoor pools.

"They will also enable people to make more use of reusable water bottles, reducing the huge environmental problem of single-use plastics bottles."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

New drinking fountains installed across North Herts

North Herts Councillors at the Avenue Park drinking fountain in Baldock. Picture: NHDC

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

Adam Brown from Letchworth is wanted in relation to possession of a firearm. Picture: Herts police

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust in bottom 10 for cancer wait times

East and North Herts NHS Trust treated 69.2 per cent of cancer patients within 62 days. Picture: Pixabay.

Climate emergency declared in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council have declared a climate emergency. Picture: Grae Wall

Striders duo commemorate D-Day landings with epic runs

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their sea-themed D-Day marathon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists