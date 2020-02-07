New display to honour LGBQT+ history month at North Herts Museum

North Hertfordshire Museum will mark LGBQT+ history month with a display illustrating the diversity of people in the district's history.

Dealing with characters such as Baldock's 'female husband' landlord of The Sun and the Roman Emperor Elagabalus, and themes like the introduction of Civil Partnerships in 2005, the museum will showcase LGBQT+ people as a visible and vital part of our community.

After centuries of criminalisation, discrimination and invisibility, initiatives such as this show that the LGBT+ community is not a new phenomenon.

The museum service has not previously collected items relating to LGBT+ history, so the display will be limited - but they are appealing for donations, including flyers, photographs, written memoirs and anything that could help to tell the story of the local LGBQT+ community.

Keith Hoskins, NHDC's executive member for enterprise and co-operative development, said: "It's great the lives and contribution of the LGBT+ community are being recognised and celebrated in our district.

"I'd encourage the community to get involved by getting in touch and contributing items, such as clothing, or objects that reflect different aspect of their lives.

"By getting involved, LGBT+ lives will be better represented in the museum collections".

Curator Keith Fitzpatrick-Matthews will be giving a talk relating to the exhibition on Friday, March 6 at 1pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available from north-herts-museum.arttickets.org.uk or from the museum reception.