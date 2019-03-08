Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

WATCH: A sneak peek of the new North Herts Museum

PUBLISHED: 12:02 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 05 July 2019

North Herts Museum will open to the public on Saturday. Picture: Alan Millard

North Herts Museum will open to the public on Saturday. Picture: Alan Millard

Archant

As North Hertfordshire Museum gears up for its grand opening this weekend, we've had a sneak peek at what's in store.

After a long-running saga, North Herts Museum will finally open its doors to the public on Saturday.

Visitors can expect family activites and a range of exhibitions that feature art, archaeology, nature, football and even a Victorian chemist's shop.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Neville Reyner, will cut the ribbon and declare the museum officially open.

You may also want to watch:

Also on offer will be aspiring rappers from Samuel Lucas JMI School in Hitchin.

The Year 3 pupils will perform a Hitchin rap they've written themselves, which mentions Samuel Lucas and Emily Davis, the suffragist.

The museum was formed from the former Hitchin and Letchworth museums, and includes artifacts from across North Herts.

READ MORE: Sorry saga over as North Herts Museum's front doors to swing open to the public

The museum is now fully accessible, with a lift to all floors.

Located on Brand Street in Hitchin, North Herts Museum first opens on Saturday at 10.30am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Costco: On-site petrol station opens

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson

‘Avoid at all costs’ - Parents and former employees on suspended Hitchin nursery

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

‘Chain of misery’ - Drug dealer who used vulnerable children for Stevenage operation jailed

Julian Borja (29) was sentenced to seven and a half years at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Herts Police

Crash in Stevenage after car fails to stop for police

Police searched for a driver who failed to stop and was involved in a crash in Stevenage today.

Woman’s handbag stolen while she read newspaper in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman had her handbag stolen in King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: Archant. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Costco: On-site petrol station opens

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson

‘Avoid at all costs’ - Parents and former employees on suspended Hitchin nursery

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

‘Chain of misery’ - Drug dealer who used vulnerable children for Stevenage operation jailed

Julian Borja (29) was sentenced to seven and a half years at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Herts Police

Crash in Stevenage after car fails to stop for police

Police searched for a driver who failed to stop and was involved in a crash in Stevenage today.

Woman’s handbag stolen while she read newspaper in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman had her handbag stolen in King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: Archant. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

See behind the scenes at North Hertfordshire’s crematorium open day

North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium when it opened in 2017. Picture: Danny Loo

Crash in Stevenage after car fails to stop for police

Police searched for a driver who failed to stop and was involved in a crash in Stevenage today.

Cream of UK folk acts set to appear at Kimpton Folk Festival

Revellers on the green at Kimpton Folk Festival. Picture: Matt Willis

Epilepsy sufferers in North Herts lose benefits under ‘seriously flawed’ new system

The rejection rate for PIP 79 per cent for epilepsy patients in North Herts. Picture: Nina Morgan

Potters Bar, St Albans and Stevenage men arrested as part of Europe-wide crackdown on child trafficking

Five arrested for crimes relating to children. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists