Our MPs on new Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Our Conservative MPs for North Herts and Bedfordshire have reacted to the news that Boris Johnson will be the country's new Prime Minister.

MPs Stephen McPartland, Nadine Dorries, Bim Afolami, Alistair Burt and Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Archant MPs Stephen McPartland, Nadine Dorries, Bim Afolami, Alistair Burt and Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Archant

Today's result of the party's leadership content saw Mr Johnson secure 92,153 votes compared to 46,656 for Jeremy Hunt.

MP for Hitchin and Harpenden Bim Afolami said: "I'm delighted that Boris Johnson has been elected as the leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and as our next Prime Minister. "He has a proven track record governing as a one-nation Conservative, and with the right team behind him I know he will lead a government that works.

"We now need to come together to deliver Brexit, so we can move the country forward to focus on the critical domestic issues that face us, such as our schools and hospitals.

"I look forward to supporting Boris in any way that I can."

At announcement of new Leader. Congratulations Boris. Now we must unite the Party and deliver for Britain — Sir Oliver Heald MP (@OliverHealdUK) July 23, 2019

Mr Afolami had previously backed Matt Hancock in the leadership race, but declared his support for Boris Johnson after Mr Hancock withdrew his candidacy.

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt said: "I'm glad to welcome Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and our new Prime Minister.

"I congratulate Jeremy Hunt on his campaign, which I was proud to support, as the contest has been good for politics.

"The new PM has many issues on his agenda, from Brexit to Iran, and I wish him well. He won decisively among MPs and party members, so deserves our support now as he tackles these difficulties.

"On Brexit, I expect him to deliver on his promise to do all he can to secure a deal in the UK's interests to leave the EU, and hope he does so.

"I will support him in this, and on the other measure for UK domestic politics I expect him to bring forward.

"He has promised much over the year. Now he has to deliver. I hope he does so."

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald - who backed Jeremy Hunt in the leadership race - said: "Congratulations to Boris on becoming leader of the country and the Conservative Party.

"I supported Jeremy Hunt during the leadership campaign and thought he came up with an interesting and beneficial set of policy ideas.

"Hopefully Boris can adopt some of the Hunt campaign ideas, unite the party and deliver for the country."

The Comet is yet to receive a response from Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland or Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries.