North Herts Local Plan hearings rescheduled for next month

PUBLISHED: 08:32 27 August 2020

NHDC will host virtual Local Plan hearings in September, after they were posponed in March. Picture: Archant

NHDC will host virtual Local Plan hearings in September, after they were posponed in March. Picture: Archant

Local Plan hearing sessions for North Herts have been rescheduled for next month after being postponed due to coronavirus.

Hearing sessions were originally due to be held in March, and will now take place from September 28.

They will take place virtually, and discussions will include the overall housing requirement, and specific sites earmarked for development in the Local Plan.

The dates for the hearing sessions are Monday, September 28 to Thursday, October 1, Monday, October 12 to Friday, October 16 and Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 23.

Sessions will be split into morning and afternoon sections, and will include participants from parish councils and campaign groups.

To view the whole timetable, go to north-herts.gov.uk/planning-policy/local-plan/local-plan-examination/further-hearing-sessions-2020.

