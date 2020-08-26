North Herts Local Plan hearings rescheduled for next month

NHDC will host virtual Local Plan hearings in September, after they were posponed in March. Picture: Archant Archant

Local Plan hearing sessions for North Herts have been rescheduled for next month after being postponed due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hearing sessions were originally due to be held in March, and will now take place from September 28.

You may also want to watch:

They will take place virtually, and discussions will include the overall housing requirement, and specific sites earmarked for development in the Local Plan.

The dates for the hearing sessions are Monday, September 28 to Thursday, October 1, Monday, October 12 to Friday, October 16 and Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 23.

Sessions will be split into morning and afternoon sections, and will include participants from parish councils and campaign groups.

To view the whole timetable, go to north-herts.gov.uk/planning-policy/local-plan/local-plan-examination/further-hearing-sessions-2020.