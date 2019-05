Live

North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow Archant

We are reporting live from the count, posting the results from the 2019 North Herts District Council elections as they are announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keep up to date with our blog live from North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth.