'Easing the Squeeze' guide launched amid cost of living crisis

A one-stop source of advice and information has been launched by North Herts Council to help residents navigate the cost of living crisis.

Following the rise in energy bills and other costs of living, North Herts Citizens Advice forecast a 73 per cent increase in the number of people in the district unable to pay their energy bills.

It also said the number of people needing emergency support - such as the use of foodbanks - has increased by 27 per cent in North Herts between January and March this year.

From who’s eligible and how to get your hands on the £150 council tax rebate, to finding your nearest food provision service and the cheapest fuel, the council hopes the long list will go some way to help.

Some of the information is specific to North Herts, while some is more general.

North Herts Council said the information was correct at the time of publishing and it cannot accept any responsibility for third party information or actions.

North Herts Council managing director, Anthony Roche, said: “We know this is a trying time for many residents, with ever increasing pressures on their budgets.

"We really hope our Easing the Squeeze guide which gives useful advice, tips and information, will go some way to help residents manage through these unprecedented times.

“We have already given over £2 million to residents via the council tax energy rebate scheme – please apply online for the £150 which is a direct payment, not a loan – and are working hard with partners, including Citizens Advice North Herts, to see how we can help those most in need.

"If you are struggling and need help, please contact us, your housing provider or Citizens Advice for help.

"If you are in crisis please call HertsHelp on 0300 123 4044.”

The council's Easing the Squeeze guide is available to view at www.north-herts.gov.uk/easingthesqueeze.

You can also look out for posts on North Herts Council's social media channels, @NorthHertsDC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and search for them on Nextdoor.