North Herts set for new health hub

PUBLISHED: 13:24 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 08 January 2020

North Herts District Council is set to launch a new community hub, offering a range of support to its residents. Picture: North Herts District Council

A new health hub is set to launch next Monday, courtesy of North Herts District Council.

Funded by Herts County Council, the hub will be a one stop shop for accessing health services, support and advice all in one place.

The scheme will make it easier to get help with a range of physical and mental health issues, whether it's stop smoking services, help to lose weight, mental health support, encouragement to get more active or advice on how to cut down drinking.

From Monday, North Herts residents can access services for the hub by phone on 01462 474111 or email healthyhub@north-herts.gov.uk.

Councillor Judi Billing, NHDC's executive member for community engagement, said: "This is a great new initiative, which will help many people across our local communities, offering new activities and access to a range of services to improve wellbeing."

In March, a pop up hub will launch at dedicated venues in towns and villages across the district.

