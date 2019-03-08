Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Herts graduate salaries rising by 43 per cent after five years of work

PUBLISHED: 07:02 29 July 2019

North Herts graduate salaries rise 43 per cent after the first five years of employment, according to new data. Photo: Calvste

North Herts graduate salaries rise 43 per cent after the first five years of employment, according to new data. Photo: Calvste

calvste

Work experience, married with higher education, is an asset North Hertfordshire companies are willing to pay for .

New data from the Department for Education reveals graduates from English universities with five years of experience working in the area earned a median salary of £29,100 in 2016-17.

That is 43 per cent more than those in the first year of work - one of the biggest differences in the United Kingdom.

The median salary is the middle point within a list of graduate salaries, and is a measure used to exclude extreme values.

The Department for Education only has data for institutions in England. This shows that across East of England, people who graduated from universities in the North East of England earned the most, with earnings of £30,300 five years after finishing their degrees.

At the other end of the spectrum were graduates from universities in the East of England, earning £24,600 as a median salary.

Medicine graduates have the highest salary five years after completing their courses - £46,600 median.

You may also want to watch:

Professionals graduating with humanities and creative arts and design degrees earned just £20,600 five years after graduation.

Chris Skidmore, the universities minister, said he was delighted that earnings had continued to increase for recent graduates.

He said: "We want students and their parents to have the best possible information about higher education.

"This data is an invaluable tool to help prospective students make the right choice and know what to expect from the course they choose".

In North Hertfordshire, 13 per cent of graduates from universities in England had no sustained employment and were not studying five years after finishing university.

The HMRC defines sustained employment as being employed for at least one day in at least 10 of the 12 months of a year.

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students, said: "It is good to see that, in general, graduate earnings continue to rise - although gaps remain between more and less disadvantaged groups.

"Financial outcomes are just one of the considerations for students when choosing a degree subject, as students will make career choices not solely based on a likely graduate salary."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Herts hit highest level since records began

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Hertfordshire are at their highest level since records began. Picture: Terry Harris

Car ends up down bank after two-vehicle crash in Stevenage

One car ended up going down the grassy bank and onto the cycle path below following a crash in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

Animal rights protesters prepare for more action in Stevenage

Hertfordshire Animal Rights will be protesting the 'Animal Cracker' event in Stevenage Town Centre this weekend. Picture: Hertfordshire Animal Rights

Most Read

A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Herts hit highest level since records began

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Hertfordshire are at their highest level since records began. Picture: Terry Harris

Car ends up down bank after two-vehicle crash in Stevenage

One car ended up going down the grassy bank and onto the cycle path below following a crash in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

Animal rights protesters prepare for more action in Stevenage

Hertfordshire Animal Rights will be protesting the 'Animal Cracker' event in Stevenage Town Centre this weekend. Picture: Hertfordshire Animal Rights

Latest from the The Comet

North Herts graduate salaries rising by 43 per cent after five years of work

North Herts graduate salaries rise 43 per cent after the first five years of employment, according to new data. Photo: Calvste

Fewer Moorgate line services due to ‘vandalism on a train’

Fewer trains are able to run between Hertford North and Moorgate due to a train being vandalism. Picture: Nick Gill

A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

Letchworth’s Willmott Dixon win at industry Oscars

Letchworth's Willmott Dixon brings home Environmental Contractor of the Year Award at the Construction News Awards 2019. Picture: Construction News

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Herts hit highest level since records began

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Hertfordshire are at their highest level since records began. Picture: Terry Harris
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists