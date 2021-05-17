May 17: North Herts' first escape room opens

Published: 12:00 PM May 17, 2021

As lockdown restrictions lift once more today (May 17), a new business opens its doors - the first of it's kind in Letchworth and the whole of North Herts.

Situated on Leys Avenue in the heart of Letchworth, Agent Brains Escape Games boasts three brand new, unique and exciting escape games for teams to enjoy.

Owner and St Christopher School alumni Kaden Lambert, 19, eagerly awaited COVID restrictions easing to open his brand new business venture. Finishing his A-levels last year, Kaden has been working tirelessly to open his very own venue with the help of his supportive family.

Kaden, a keen escape room enthusiast himself, has played over 100 games in many different countries around the world, and is thrilled to share his creation with other players.

He said: “I am super excited to see our games being played, there’s something for everyone in each of them.

"There’s physical puzzles, mental puzzles and most importantly a whole lot of fun! I hope the players enjoy playing them as much as we enjoyed creating them.”

He added that the escape rooms are a great date night alternative, and also hopes to see people visiting for special occasions, corporate team building or simply an exhilarating night out with friends.

The aim is to break out of one of Agent Brains' three unique escape rooms within 60 minutes, using team work and creative thinking.

Kaden continued: "Escape games are still a relatively new concept and there are some common misconceptions about them being scary or claustrophobic, but this is certainly not the case at Agent Brains Escape Games. All the games are elaborately themed and fully immersive without being frightening in the least.

"With storylines revolving around secret missions, you and your team are undertaking on behalf of ‘The Agency’, led by the charismatic and tenacious super sleuth Agent Brains. At every twist and turn you’ll work as one to crack codes, decipher puzzles and solve riddles in an attempt to thwart Brains’ long time nemesis - the evil Dr NoGood."

For more information about Agent Brains Escape Games, visit agentbrains.co.uk.