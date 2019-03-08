Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

PUBLISHED: 12:01 26 May 2019

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Last time the residents of North Hertfordshire had the opportunity to vote in EU elections, fewer than two in five potential voters turned up to their local polling station.

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA ImagesThe turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

But with new parties competing for votes this week - and renewed focus on European politics following the fallout from the Brexit - negotiations, turnout and results are likely to differ significantly this time round.

Back in 2014, just 36,846 people submitted a valid vote in North Hertfordshire on May 22, the last time elections for the European Parliament were held.

It was only 37 per cent of the people on the electoral role - amid the lowest turnout in a national election across the UK for a decade.

The largest share of the vote, 33 per cent, went to the Conservatives. UKIP had 27 per cent and Labour 19 per cent, coming second and third in the area respectively.

Across the East of England electoral region, UKIP topped the polls, with 34 per cent of the vote, meaning the region sent three MEPs from the party to Brussels.

The remaining votes meant three Conservative MEPs and one Labour were also returned to the European Parliament by the East of England's electorate.

You may also want to watch:

Turnout was much higher for the referendum on the UK's membership of the EU two years later.

The 2016 referendum saw 78 per cent of North Hertfordshire's electorate cast a vote, with 54 per cent of them in favour of remaining in the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May had been negotiating the country's exit from the EU, but had struggled to gain the support of the House of Commons.

She will step down from her position on June 7.

This week, 73 MEPs will be elected in the UK across 12 electoral regions: Eastern, East Midlands, London, Northern Ireland, North East, North West, Scotland, South East, South West, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

Elections will also be taking place across the other 27 EU member states.

Overall, a total of 751 MEPs will be elected across the bloc to represent their regions in the European Parliament.

While the UK voted on Thursday, some EU countries did not cast their ballots until Sunday.

Results from each country were not released until the evening of Sunday, after the last polling station on the continent closed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

After 26 years at the Nobel School in Stevenage, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends. Picture: Nobel School

Missing Stevenage woman found safe in London

Jade has been found safe in London.

Stevenage man arrested on suspicion of tax fraud after HM Revenue and Customs search

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Picture: Pexels.

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival returns this weekend

Letchworth Food and Drink Festival

Most Read

Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

After 26 years at the Nobel School in Stevenage, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends. Picture: Nobel School

Missing Stevenage woman found safe in London

Jade has been found safe in London.

Stevenage man arrested on suspicion of tax fraud after HM Revenue and Customs search

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Picture: Pexels.

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival returns this weekend

Letchworth Food and Drink Festival

Latest from the The Comet

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Campaign group to reveal business plan to save Charlton pub

An artist impression of what a resoted Windmill pub could look like. Picture: Save the Windmill

Herts crime commissioner calls for law changes surrounding knife and violent crime

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Hitchin Folk Club set for exciting show this weekend

Hattie Briggs. Picture: Ian Wallman

Top comedians will take to the stage for Stevenage autism charity

TRACKS Autism runs a specialist early years centre in Stevenage for children with an autistic spectrum condition.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists