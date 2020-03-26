Advanced search

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

PUBLISHED: 18:01 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 26 March 2020

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Archant

North Hertfordshire will be suspending the collection of food waste caddies and garden waste until further notice.

In a statement this afternoon, the council said: “We have made these changes due to the unprecedented circumstances we are faced with during the coronavirus pandemic.

“By suspending collection of food waste and garden waste, this means we can prioritise the collection of refuse and recycling and hope that changes made will help us to maintain a sustainable level of service during staff shortages.

“We have also had to take the difficult decision to suspend our paid garden waste collection service from March 30. We do appreciate that this is a paid for service, and once we know the full extent of the disruption, a further communication will be sent to garden waste subscribers.”

Garden waste can be home composted or stored temporarily in gardens, while all food waste should now be placed in purple refuse bins.

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, NHDC’s executive member for recycling and waste management, added: “We sincerely apologise for these changes and would have liked to have given more notice, but we have been forced to move very quickly so that we can prioritise collection of refuse and recycling.

“We know these unprecedented actions will be disappointing, but ask residents to please work with us in these difficult times.

“We do appreciate that collection of garden waste is a paid for service and once we know the full extent of the disruption, a further communication will be sent to garden waste subscribers explaining how we can put things right.”

To keep up to date with any future disruption, sign up to NHDC’s text and email alerts at www.north-herts.gov.uk/updates

