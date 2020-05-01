Food and garden waste collection to resume in North Herts

Weekly collections of food waste and fortnightly collections of garden waste for paid subscribers will recommence on May 11.

The services were temporarily suspended on March 30 as a result of staffing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic – and the need to prioritise collection of recycling and refuse collections.

From Monday, May 11 residents should place their food caddies out for collection on their usual collection day. Brown garden waste bins will be collected on the same week as recycling collections, as previously.

Unfortunately extra garden waste will not be collected if placed next to brown bins – it all must be contained within the brown bin.

A further communication will be sent to all garden waste subscribers once a decision has been made on any measures such as extending the current subscription period.

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg said: “I would like to thank residents for their understanding during this period of suspended services. It has also been fantastic to see so many messages of support for the bin crews while they have continued to collect residents’ refuse and recycling.

“I am really pleased that we can now reinstate collection of food and garden waste. It may take a little while for things to get back to normal, so we thank you for your continued patience.”