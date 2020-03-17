NHDC leader reveals ‘robust plans’ to deal with coronavirus lockdown – as surgeries and meetings cancelled

NHDC leader Martin Stears-Handscomb issued the statement this afternoon: Picture: courtesy of NHDC Archant

The leader of North Herts District Council has issued a statement to reassure residents amid the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NHDC has confirmed the cancellation of many public-facing council services. Picture: Archant NHDC has confirmed the cancellation of many public-facing council services. Picture: Archant

Speaking on behalf of NHDC, Cllr Martin Stears-Handscomb said: “The council has robust business continuity plans in place to deal with the evolving situation, ensuring we can continue to deliver critical services to North Hertfordshire residents at this difficult time.

“Following the government’s latest advice on social distancing, we have taken the decision to cancel tonight’s meeting of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

“Alongside this we are currently looking at how we can conduct the formal business of the council over the coming weeks – further update on this will follow.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Stears-Handscomb confirmed that NHDC’s Town Talks and councillor surgeries have also been cancelled. Instead, residents can email at community@north-herts.gov.uk, or contact local ward councillors directly by phone or email. The details of all councillors can be found on NHDC’s website.

The council is advising those with queries to only visit its customer service centre if absolutely essential – and is instead pointing residents to the large number of council services available on their website at www.north-herts.gov.uk.

In the last few hours, NHDC has also been forced to close the Hitchin Town Hall and the North Hertfordshire Museum until further notice.

Councillor Stears-Handscomb added: “We have given councillors, staff and customers advice on how to best protect themselves from the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation and react to it accordingly, in line with government advice.

“We will continue to closely monitor and act on the latest advice and will re-open the venues as soon as it is safe to do so. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. We thank you for your cooperation and support at this difficult time.”