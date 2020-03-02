Advanced search

Time for your say on future of electric vehicles in North Herts

PUBLISHED: 11:18 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 02 March 2020

Your thoughts on the future of electric vehicles in North Herts are being requested by NHDC. Picture; Supplied

Your thoughts on the future of electric vehicles in North Herts are being requested by NHDC. Picture; Supplied

Your views on the role electic vehicles can play in North Herts are being requested as part of the council's climate emergency commitments.

North Herts District Council are carrying out a short online survey that they say will help them inform the development of an electric vehicle strategy.

This will form part of national government's ambition to have at least half of news cars to be ultra-low emission by 2030, and zero emissions from all vehicles by 2050.

NHDC are particularly interested in hearing from EV owners, those who are considering buying one and those who have no plans to make the switch to electric.

Cllr Paul Clark, NHDC's executive member for planning and transport, said: "As part of our action to tackle climate change in the district, we have pledged to do everything in our power to achieve net zero carbon emissions in North Herts by 2030. The upcoming Electrical Vehicle Strategy forms an important part of our work to help us achieve this.

"Whether you currently own or drive an electric vehicle, are considering buying one in the future, or even if you have no plans to switch, we would like to hear from you."

The survey is open until April, 5 and you can take part by visiting north-herts.gov.uk/home/council-and-democracy/consultations/electric-vehicle-strategy-consultation

