Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NHDC budget: Where is our district council spending money?

PUBLISHED: 11:58 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 20 February 2019

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

Archant

North Herts District Council has agreed its 2019/2020 budget at a full council meeting, which includes a freeze on parking tariffs and an additional £1 million on top of the original forecast.

The annual budget meeting is when NHDC reviews where it will make savings and spend money for the next year and beyond.

The budget took into account the government’s recent confirmation that a negative revenue support grant will now not be applied for 2019/20, which will provide NHDC with an additional £1 million compared to what was forecast and planned for. This is only expected for one year.

RSG is the sum of money a council receives directly from central government in accordance with a complex funding formula.

In the case of NHDC, the planned reduction in RSG was greater than the RSG itself. This is known as negative RSG and would have required the council to hand over more business rates revenues to central government. It will not now need to do so in 2019/20.

Councillors agreed that this additional available budget would be used to help deliver additional investments in North Herts.

This included £15,000 on electrical vehicle charging points, and £50,000 towards setting up a platform for public transport users – the North Hertfordshire Transport Users Forum – following extensive issues faced by rail users last year.

Hitchin Highbury Liberal Democrat councillor Sam Collins said: “I’m especially happy to see the provision for electric car charging included in the budget, this is something I have been pushing for from even before I was elected in May.

“I would like to thank both the Labour and Conservative groups for supporting this even though I’m a new councillor, and getting it into the budget.”

It also awarded one-off grants of £25,000 to the North Hertfordshire Minority Ethnic Forum, £50,000 to Citizens Advice North Herts and £20,000 for Age UK Hertfordshire.

Councillor Julian Cunningham, executive member for finance at the Conservative-controlled council, said: “We are pleased to see the government has decided to not bring in the planned reduction in council funding through ‘negative RSG’ in 2019/20.

“This means we can maintain services and protect our reserves while balancing the books.

“It also means we can invest in projects which will benefit our residents through providing vital funding to community groups and enabling us to improve parking and transport across the district.”

This year’s total net reduction from new efficiency proposals is £171,000.

To make these savings, the council plans to cut planning advertising expenditure by £5,000, and introduce a rolling reduction in area committee grant budgets, equivalent to 20 per cent of annual provision.

NHDC Labour group’s spokesman for finance, Councillor Ian Albert, told this newspaper: “The money in this budget, for Age UK and Citizens’ Advice is welcome, however along with that came cuts to the area committee grant funds which are so important in helping smaller, local community groups.

“We tried to save those budgets, because such organisations are part of our communities and do a lot of good in our neighbourhoods.

“It was disappointing to hear Councillor Cunningham say in his speech that they’ll be making ‘some limited investments in supporting our communities’.

“It’s never been more important that local people’s voices were central to NHDC’s decision making, sadly this budget once again shows a failure to listen.”

New revenue pressures and investment proposals will account for £352,000 of the council’s additional expenditure, including £150,000 pumped into the Local Plan funding.

According to the council, “this bid focuses on the work that will need to be undertaken post-adoption, such as the review of strategies and the undertaking of studies. This bid might be subject to change following the inspector’s interim report”.

The decision to retain the 2018/2019 parking tariff structure and to freeze prices for car park season tickets and residents’ parking permits will see an income reduction of £100,000.

Should the number of households paying for the controversial brown bin waste collection charge – introduced in May last year – continue at its current rate of 50 per cent, the council will see an additional income of £235,000, matching the 2018/2019 revenue.

The number of households joining the scheme during the second quarter of last year boosted income by a further £61,000.

NHDC also plan to spend £10,000 on replacing trees which died during the summer of 2018.

The total savings made by the council since the 2018/2019 budget was agreed in February last year, based on additional income and reduced expenditure, has been £603,000.

Most Read

William Taylor: Body found in Charlton river confirmed to be Gosmore farmer

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Pictures: Herts police & Danny Loo

Five teenage boys arrested after boy injured in Stevenage High Street altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage's High Street last night. Picture: Archant

William Taylor: From missing appeal to Charlton river discovery

William Taylor. Picture: Herts Police

Joy Morgan: Police comb countryside for missing Hatfield student

Hooks Cross, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV appeal after spate of cash thefts in Stevenage

Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could help with the investigation. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Arrests made after car pulled over in Stevenage as police continue hunt for two men

Police are searching for two men after stopping a car in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

NHDC budget: Where is our district council spending money?

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

New Blueharts team goes from strength to strength with point at West Herts

The men’s 7th team at Blueharts Hockey Club who have had a successful first season thanks to a mix of talented youngsters and experienced players.

Titanic defensive display from Stevenage Town at London Welsh gives hope for remainder of promotion race

Stevenage Town put in a brave and battling performance against London Welsh. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joy Morgan: Police comb countryside for missing Hatfield student

Hooks Cross, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists