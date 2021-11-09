Crusaders pedal to the metal for cancer charities

North Herts Crusaders took on the 24 hour challenge for Marie Curie Cancer Care and Macmillan Cancer Support - Credit: North Herts Crusaders

Two Hitchin-based sports teams have raised more than £1,000 for cancer charities with a round-the-clock challenge.

Squad members from North Herts Crusaders Rugby League and the newly formed netball arm descended on Anytime Fitness Letchworth on October 23 to row and spin continually for 24 hours in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care and Macmillan Cancer Support.

North Herts Crusaders raised a fantastic £1,245 for Marie Curie and Macmillan with their round-the-clock challenge - Credit: North Herts Crusaders

Thanks to their efforts, the teams raised £622.50 for each charity.

Emily Hughes and Lucinda Adams, who organised the event, said: "It was a real pleasure organising this charity event on behalf of the club.

"We had rugby league and netball players taking turns to spin and row throughout the 24 hours. We all agreed, however, that this was a small sacrifice in order to support those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

North Herts Crusaders' challenge of endurance was in tribute to those who have fought - or are still fighting - cancer - Credit: North Herts Crusaders

"We want to thank those in the club that took part and Anytime Fitness Letchworth for allowing us to use their facility."