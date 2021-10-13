Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Crusaders to take on 24-hour challenge for cancer charities

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:00 AM October 13, 2021    Updated: 11:25 AM October 13, 2021
North Herts Crusaders are hoping to raise £2,000 through their 24-hour row and spin for Marie Curie and Macmillan

North Herts Crusaders are hoping to raise £2,000 through their 24-hour row and spin, with all proceeds to be evenly split between Marie Curie and Macmillan - Credit: North Herts Crusaders

Two Hitchin-based sports teams are joining forces for a round-the-clock charity challenge.

Squad members from North Herts Crusaders Rugby League and the newly formed netball arm will take shifts to row and spin continually for 24 hours in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care and Macmillan Cancer Support.

North Herts Crusaders' fundraiser is in aid of Marie Curie and Macmillan, two cancer charities close to the teams' hearts

North Herts Crusaders Rugby League and their new netball arm have joined forces for the fundraiser for Marie Curie and Macmillan, two cancer charities close to the teams' hearts - Credit: North Herts Crusaders

Kicking off at 10.30am on October 23, the day-long sporting stint is a tribute to those close to the team who have been affected by cancer, and to show appreciation for the hard work of healthcare workers involved in patient care. 

Anytime Fitness in Letchworth has kindly donated an area of their gym for the Crusaders' charity campaign.

The teams are aiming to raise £2,000, with any monies collected to be split evenly between the two charities.

North Herts Crusaders' netballers will join the rugby team in their 24-hour charity spin & row for Marie Curie and Macmillan

North Herts Crusaders' newly established netball arm will join the rugby team in their 24-hour charity spin and row for Marie Curie and Macmillan - Credit: North Herts Crusaders

Club chair Ollie Adams said: "It's incredibly humbling and inspiring to see our members giving up their time to support two great causes, causes that are close to lots of our hearts.

"North Herts Crusaders prides itself on being more than a club. Having its values at the heart of everything we do, it's amazing to see the newly-formed netball arm of the club picking up the baton and doing some great work in the community."

To donate to North Herts Crusaders' challenge, visit gofund.me/a57d809c.

Hitchin News

