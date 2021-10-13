Crusaders to take on 24-hour challenge for cancer charities
- Credit: North Herts Crusaders
Two Hitchin-based sports teams are joining forces for a round-the-clock charity challenge.
Squad members from North Herts Crusaders Rugby League and the newly formed netball arm will take shifts to row and spin continually for 24 hours in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Kicking off at 10.30am on October 23, the day-long sporting stint is a tribute to those close to the team who have been affected by cancer, and to show appreciation for the hard work of healthcare workers involved in patient care.
Anytime Fitness in Letchworth has kindly donated an area of their gym for the Crusaders' charity campaign.
The teams are aiming to raise £2,000, with any monies collected to be split evenly between the two charities.
Club chair Ollie Adams said: "It's incredibly humbling and inspiring to see our members giving up their time to support two great causes, causes that are close to lots of our hearts.
"North Herts Crusaders prides itself on being more than a club. Having its values at the heart of everything we do, it's amazing to see the newly-formed netball arm of the club picking up the baton and doing some great work in the community."
To donate to North Herts Crusaders' challenge, visit gofund.me/a57d809c.
