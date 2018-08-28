New North Herts chief inspector: ‘We must continue to work together to tackle crime’

North Herts has a new chief inspector – who has vowed to build on the links the police have established with the community so “we can continue to all work together to tackle crime”.

Sally Phillips has been given the role after a long association with the Hertfordshire force, which she joined in 2002 as a PC in Borehamwood.

From there, she took on a variety of crime investigation roles and became a detective working in the force intelligence bureau and with Operation Manhunt, a team which investigates distraction burglaries against older people.

Following promotion to sergeant, she went back to Borehamwood to lead one of the safer neighbourhood teams and then on to Welwyn and Hatfield as an intervention 999 response sergeant.

The Bedfordshire-based police chief then qualified as a detective sergeant working within the intelligence unit and child protection.

A promotion to detective inspector saw Sally move onto safeguarding with roles in the domestic abuse investigation and safeguarding unit, as well as the sexual offences investigation team.

During her time in DAISU, Sally was the senior investigating officer for a ground-breaking domestic abuse conviction of a young mother who took her own life as a result of coercive control.

One of the first such posthumous convictions in the country, this case has raised the profile of coercive control at a national level.

Speaking about her latest role, Chf Insp Phillips said: “I have always enjoyed ‘front-line’ policing and am delighted to be taking over in North Herts. “I have had a very busy and varied police career to date and am really looking forward to this next chapter.

“I will continue to work with our partners and the community to keep North Herts a safe place to live and work.

“I hope to build on the already well established links we have with our communities so we can continue to all work together to tackle crime.”

Chf Insp Phillips replaces Julie Wheatley who has been promoted to temporary superindendent after four years as North Herts’ chief inspector.

Superintendent Wheatley attended a North Herts District Council meeting earlier this month, when councillors placed on record their sincere thanks and appreciation for her services to the district.