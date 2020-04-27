North Hertfordshire College joins community fightback against coronavirus

North Hertfordshire College has been producing PPE for the Hertfordshire community. Picture: Courtesy of HCC Archant

North Hertfordshire College has been busy contributing to community efforts to help support the NHS and surrounding community during the coronavirus crisis.

Using 3D printing machines at the college’s STEM Discovery Centre, NHC has provided hundreds of face visors, as well as disposable aprons and thousands of pairs gloves to hospitals, care homes, GP practices, funeral directors and hospices across Hertfordshire.

The college will also open up its Stevenage campus for blood donor clinics on Sunday, May 24 and Friday, May 29.

Steve Francis, head of estates at NHC and the man leading the operation, said: “At such a critical time, we want to do what we can to help within the capacity we have. If front line services are in need of visors, please get in touch with me directly.”

Kit Davies, Principal of North Hertfordshire College, added: “At such a critical time, I am pleased that the College can play its part in supporting the NHS front line workers.”