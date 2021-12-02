Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
College releases statement after medical incident sparks social media rumours



Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:30 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 9:54 AM December 3, 2021


North Hertfordshire College has released a statement to dispel rumours on social media after a student suffered a medical incident on campus - Credit: North Hertfordshire College

North Hertfordshire College has released a statement to set the record straight after some took to social media to speculate about an incident at its Hitchin campus today.

A college student was taken ill while on campus and emergency services were called. 

A spokeswoman for the college told the Comet: "Earlier today there was a medical incident involving a student at our Hitchin Campus.

"The staff and emergency services responded as required and the student is doing well.

"As with such incidents, we are aware of some spurious and unhelpful stories already circulating on social media so I wanted to clarify that it was a medical incident and that it was dealt with accordingly and in line with our first aid and safety procedures."

Police attended the college to assist the ambulance service. 

A spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 2.47pm yesterday to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident at North Hertfordshire College in Cambridge Road.

"A 17-year-old had suffered a slipped disk and was taken to hospital."






