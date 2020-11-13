MPs meet with Hitchin pupils to discuss potential of apprenticeships

Bim Afolami MP was joined by Gillian Keegan MP and local apprenticeship providers for a discussion at North Herts College. Picture: Supplied Archant

A pair of MPs held a virtual talk with students in Hitchin to discuss the potential of apprenticeships.

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, was joined by Gillian Keegan MP, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, for a virtual chat with pupils at North Herts College’s Hitchin campus.

The group discussed apprenticeship opportunities with local providers, including Amazing Apprenticeships and Hertfordshire LEP.

Bim Afolami MP said: “The students asked great questions during the roundtable Q&A.

“This Government is committed to rolling out wider opportunities for young people through apprenticeships and it was a good opportunity to talk to the Minister about the amazing progress in Hertfordshire.”

Gillian Keegan MP commented: “Thank you to my colleague, Bim Afolami MP for inviting me to visit North Herts College.

“It was a real privilege to virtually meet a fantastic group of childcare students and hear about their experiences of studying during lockdown, catching up and their excitement for future careers in a range of professions including nursing, childcare and teaching.

“Apprenticeships are an excellent way to get into a wide range of valuable and exciting careers, so it was fantastic to speak also to local leaders and businesses, including Amazing Apprenticeships and Hertfordshire LEP, about how they are championing them in the county.”

Kit Davies, Principal of North Herts College said: “Our students really enjoyed speaking to the Minister and did themselves proud.

“It was a great opportunity for them to share their thoughts on their studies, their next steps and their career aspirations.

“They shared their exciting plans about what they are going to do once they leave college including nursing apprenticeships, teaching degrees, and other university programmes.

“The roundtable discussion with the Minister was also a fantastic opportunity for businesses and training providers to share thoughts and suggestions on a wide range of skills and apprenticeships themes.”

According to the latest Government data, there were 742,000 people on apprenticeships in England in 2018/19.