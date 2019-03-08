Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NHDC set to discuss new environment panel following climate emergency motion

PUBLISHED: 08:38 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 19 June 2019

NHDC proposals to form a new climate panel will see councillor Steve Jarvis co-chair. Picture: North Herts District Council/Georgia Barrow

NHDC proposals to form a new climate panel will see councillor Steve Jarvis co-chair. Picture: North Herts District Council/Georgia Barrow

Archant

North Herts councillors are to consider setting up a new 'cabinet panel' dedicated to the environment - just weeks after declaring a climate emergency.

The plans are set to be discussed by the cabinet on Thursday next week, where councillors will consider setting up the advisory cabinet panel.

According to the proposals, the panel's nine members would consider environmental and climate ideas, act as a sounding board on community ideas and projects and contribute to the review of the climate change strategy.

They would also maintain links with relevant external bodies and consider any relevant government or agency consultations, with their views and recommendations feeding directly into the cabinet.

Should the proposals go ahead, the meetings of the panel would be chaired alternately by the executive member for environment and leisure, Councillor Steve Jarvis, and the executive member for recycling and waste management - Councillor Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Jarvis told this newspaper: "It is important that the council does more to cut carbon emissions and to help people across the district to do them same.

"The environment cabinet panel will enable the council to listen to a wide range of views on this and other important environmental issues, such as plastic waste and air quality.

"Engaging with local people and listening to their views is an area where the council needs to do better, so I hope that the cabinet panel will help with this as well."

Last month, councillors backed a motion to declare a climate emergency in the district - recognising an international report suggesting there were just 12 years to act on climate change - during a full council meeting.

The vote saw 44 councillors agreeing to the motion, and one abstention.

The creation of the panel would build on measures backed at the meeting, which include asking the Secretary of State to make it easier to take local action on climate change and drawing up an action plan to achieve zero target emissions by 2030.

The cabinet meeting where climate panel plans will be discussed is set to be held at the council offices in Letchworth's Gernon Road at 7.30pm on Thursday, June 27

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

NHDC set to discuss new environment panel following climate emergency motion

NHDC proposals to form a new climate panel will see councillor Steve Jarvis co-chair. Picture: North Herts District Council/Georgia Barrow

Community groups can bid for Stevenage’s Fairlands Farmhouse after sale to pub/restaurant halts

Fairlands Farmhouse in Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

Road Policing Unit targeting drivers under the influence in summer campaign

The Road Policing Unit will be targeting those driving under the influence this summer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Loneliness Awareness Week: How Hitchin and Letchworth groups are tackling the issue

Hitchin's toddlers group helps combat loneliness among residents living with dementia at Milford Lodge Care Home. Picture: Kate Peto, Milford Lodge Care Home

Stevenage Borough Council planning £1bn investment for new houses in the town

The proposed developments form part of SBC's plan to unveil 550 new homes by 2025. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists