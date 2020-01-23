Judges meet to decide winners of North Herts volunteer awards

North Hertfordshire District Council�s Chairman�s Volunteer Achievement Awards 2020 judges: Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, North Herts CVS� Anne Taylor, district council chairman Jean Green and Willmott Dixon�s Jack Wells. Picture: NHDC NHDC

The judges for North Hertfordshire District Council's Chairman's Volunteer Achievement Awards 2020 have met - with the winners to be revealed at a ceremony next month.

District council chairman Jean Green was joined by North Herts CVS' Anne Taylor, Willmott Dixon's Jack Wells and Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill to pour through dozens of entries at NHDC's Letchworth offices.

Both the winners and those nominated will be contacted in the coming weeks, with the former invited to the Chairman's Civic Dinner and Awards Ceremony on February 28 when the awards will be presented at Hitchin Town Hall.

There were five different categories to enter - the Caring Award, the Dedication Award, the Green Award, the Sporting Achievement Award and the Young Star Award - with a chairman's award also to be given out on the night.

The awards are sponsored by Letchworth-based construction and property services firm Willmott Dixon, and backed by the Comet and Crow.