Volunteer achievement awards launched to recognise community heroes

Cllr Terry Tyler, chair of North Herts District Council. Picture: Supplied Archant

Community heroes who volunteer to help those in need can now be nominated at the North Herts District Council Chair’s Volunteer Achievement Awards.

The awards recognise individuals who voluntarily help to support their communities, and give up their spare time to improve the lives and the environment of others in North Herts.

There are four different categories for the awards. The Caring about COVID-19 Community Support Volunteer Award recognises volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help their community during the pandemic.

The Dedication Award is for long service in voluntary or community work, recognising those who have dedicated their time on a regular basis for many years.

Volunteers can also be nominated for a Green Award, which recognises those who help keep North Herts clean, safe and green by running gardening projects, organising litter picks, helping with walking buses or encouraging more people to cycle.

Finally the Young Star Award is open to anyone aged 24 and under who has made a difference in their local community.

Cllr Terry Tyler, chair of North Herts District Council, said: “This year it is more important than ever that we celebrate our unsung volunteer heroes across the North Herts district.

“So many people have stepped up to help their local community in the crisis, helping with collecting shopping and prescriptions for neighbours, reaching out to those in difficulty due to their work stopping during lockdown, setting up neighbourhood food banks and helplines, the list goes on.

“The voluntary work that has been going on is really incredible. If you know of someone who you think deserves recognition for their efforts this year then please step forward and nominate them.”

The deadline for nomination volunteers for the awards is midnight on Friday, December 18.

Judging will take place and decisions will be made by Friday, January 11 next year. Award winners will be videoed, and the video will be streamed on the NHDC YouTube channel and broadcast live on Zoom at the chairman’s civic fundraiser on February 26, 2021.

Volunteers can be nominated online by going to https://www.north-herts.gov.uk/awards