North Herts and Beds villages hit by power cut

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:57 PM September 27, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM September 27, 2021
Power cuts are affecting people in and around Shefford, as well as those living in the Baldock and Royston area - Credit: UK Power Networks

Areas of North Hertfordshire and the Bedfordshire borders are currently being affected by a power cut.

Shefford and its surrounding villages, as far north as Deadman's Cross and down to Lower Stondon - in postcodes SG16 6 and SG17 5 - were without power from 3.30pm this afternoon (September 27). Power has been restored to all but a select few residences.

There is also a separate outage affecting those in SG7 5, SG7 6, SG8 0 and SG8 9 postcodes, which covers Baldock, Newnham, Bygrave, Clothall, Therfield, Wallington, and south Royston, among others.

Engineers are at both sites diagnosing the problem, with an underground cable fault determined as the likely cause of disruption in and around Shefford, and overhead cable fault suspected in the North Herts outage.

Power is expected to be restored to the Shefford area between 5pm and 6pm this evening, and in and around Baldock and Royston between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.


