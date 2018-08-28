North Herts band record charity CD to help homeless charity Crisis

A cyber band with members from Hitchin and Stevenage are raising money for a homeless charity by donating proceeds from their latest CD.

Lizzard Frequency released three-track CD Through the Tree with all proceeding going to Crisis at Christmas, who support the homeless through the festive period.

The three-piece group, made up of Simon Ellis and brothers Iain and Mark Lay, have a studio in Hitchin and were inspired to make the charity CD after seeing an increase in homeless people in the town.

“Over the last few years we have noticed the number of rough sleepers increase around town,” said the Lay brothers.

“We’ve befriended a couple of these guys and hope we’ve helped them in some small way – just by stopping and chatting, buying them a warm drink and letting them know someone is thinking of them.

“We know it’s not enough, but no one should ever just walk past a fellow human who may need help.

“We find it hard to understand that in 21st century Britain, former servicemen, mostly, have nowhere warm and safe to call their own or not even day to day food. It’s a disgrace.”

The band – who have performed at the Royal Albert Hall and have fans in North America and Japan – have already reached their fundraising target, which will allow 10 homeless people to get a bed, shower, clean clothes, time with a counsellor and a Christmas dinner.

Despite nearly selling out of the CD and already hitting their target, the trio have ordered more CDs and plan to sell them in Hitchin and Stevenage town centre this Saturday.

They said: “We haven’t got anything really to give but our music, so a charity CD seems the best way to do something.”

Through the Tree will be available to buy until Christmas Day.

Crisis at Christmas has been helping the homeless since 1967, and figures from the charity suggest that 24,000 people will be without anywhere to go over the holidays.

Donations and volunteers are needed to help the homeless, with more than 11,000 giving up their time to help out last year.

To find out how you can support Crisis at Christmas visit crisis.org.uk/support-crisis-this-christmas.