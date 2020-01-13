Advanced search

Samaritans tackling winter blues head-on with 'Brew Monday'

PUBLISHED: 10:26 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 13 January 2020

Samaritans' Brew Monday events will be kicking off on Monday, 20 January. Picture: Samaritans

Samaritans' Brew Monday events will be kicking off on Monday, 20 January. Picture: Samaritans

The Samaritans of North Herts and Stevenage is encouraging Herts residents to beat any winter blues by getting together for a warming cup of tea on Mondays.

The fundraising initiative, called Brew Monday, kicks off on Monday, January 20 - which some typically say is 'Blue Monday' or the most difficult day of the year.

But our Samaritans group is determined to turn any lingering blues into brews, by encouraging friends, family and colleagues to chat over a hot drink with someone who may be feeling lonely.

Samaritans volunteers will be providing free PG Tips teabags to commuters passing through railway stations in our area, starting with Stevenage station between 7am and 9.30am on Blue Monday itself - January 20.

The next events will be held at Hitchin station from 6.30am to 9.30am on Monday, January 27, and at Biggleswade station between 9am and 11am on Saturday, February 1.

Gill McLearnon, branch director of Samaritans of North Herts and Stevenage, said: "During the cold and grey winter months, connecting with others can help weather the ups and downs of life.

"Anyone can hold a Brew Monday event at work, home, wherever and whenever you like - all you need is a kettle and some mugs, and this could make a huge difference in someone's life."

Ian Stevens, Network Rail's suicide prevention programme manager, added: "Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for Samaritans and the fantastic work they do in helping people up and down the country.

"Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them."

More than 100 stations across the country have pledged to support Brew Monday initiatives this month.

Tea brand PG Tips is pledging its support to Brew Monday by asking the nation to come together and share a cuppa with someone who might need a friendly chat.

In conjunction with this, Samaritans will also support PG Tips' new TV campaign, which will see the charity featured across national TV, Heart Radio and on Twitter and Facebook.

