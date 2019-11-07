Advanced search

Where to pay your respects at Remembrance services and parades in North Herts and Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 17:30 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 07 November 2019

Remembrance services will be happening across North Herts and Stevenage this weekend. Picture: Danny Loo

Remembrance services will be happening across North Herts and Stevenage this weekend. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Want to pay your respects? The Comet has put together a round-up of the services and parades happening this Remembrance weekend as North Hertfordshire and Stevenage gathers to honour the World War I Armistice.

Ashwell:

November 10

- 10am Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church followed by procession to war memorial

- 10.45am Act of Remembrance at Ashwell War Memorial

- 5pm Eucharist of Remembrance at St Mary's Church

Baldock:

November 9

- 10am The Baldock Methodist Church is holding a coffee morning in aid of the Poppy Appeal. There will be home made cakes, tea coffee and a raffle

November 10

- 10.30am High Street parade  - 11am Wreath laying: Janie Wentworth-Stanley, district councillor Valentine Shanley - followed by a short war memorial service

- 12.15pm Finish

Hitchin:

November 10

- 1.45pm Parade sets off at 2pm from Hitchin Town Hall, Brand Street, into High Street. round to St Mary's Church - where the service will begin at 2.30pm

- 2.30pm Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, followed by war memorial.

- 3pm Wreath laying: Vice Lord Lieutenant Richard Beazley and North Herts District Council leader Martin Stears-Handscomb

- 3.30pm Finish

Kimpton:

November 10

- 10am Parade gathers in Kimpton Memorial Hall car park

- 10.20am Parade to war memorial and then on to St Peter and Paul Church

- 10.45am Service of Remembrance

Knebworth:

November 10

- 12.10pm Parade setting off from Lytton Arms at 12.30pm - gather at 12.10pm

- 12.30pm Wreath laying at the Cenotaph, Old Knebworth: Professor Sir R J T Wilson, district councillor Terry Tyler and Hertfordshire county councillor Richard Thake

Letchworth:

November 10

- 10.30am Gather to the left of the war memorial.

- 10.45am Parade starts at Letchworth Police Station.

- 11.05am Wreath laying and Remembrance service at the Station Place war memorial.

- 11.45am Service of Remembrance at the Free Church - immediately after the town service.

- 3pm We Remember: Music and words of reflection at St Francis' College Chapel, Broadway. A retiring collection will go towards the parish funds of St Michael's and St Mary's, Letchworth.

Stevenage:

November 10

- 10.20am Parade starting from back of former Waitrose in Primett Road.

- 10.40am Service of Remembrance at the Bowling Green, Old Town.

- 11am Wreath laying and two-minute silence. In attendance: Stevenage mayor Simon Speller, Stevenage Conservative parliamentary candidate Stephen McPartland, Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor, and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Sally Burton

November 11

- 10:50am meet at the Joyride Platform in Stevenage town centre, where there will be a short service and two-minute silence. In attendance: Stevenage mayor Simon Speller, Stevenage Conservative parliamentary candidate Stephen McPartland and Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor.

