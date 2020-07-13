Advanced search

Poll

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

PUBLISHED: 09:09 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 13 July 2020

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Archant

Splash parks across Hitchin, Letchworth, Royston and Baldock are to remain shut for now, despite new government guidance allowing pools and water parks to reopen.

North Hertfordshire District Council confirmed the news on Friday, but did suggest that the situation could change if the safety of staff and the public could be guaranteed.

Facilities at Baldock’s Avenue Park, Hitchin’s Bancroft splash park, Royston’s Priory Lane splash park and the paddling pool at Letchworth’s Howard Park are all affected by the announcement.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the council said: “Unfortunately we need to make residents aware that it will not be possible to reopen any of our splash parks in Baldock, Hitchin and Royston, or the paddling pool at Howard Park in Letchworth with such short notice.

You may also want to watch:

“To recommission the facilities, ensure sufficient attendants are available and carry out the numerous operational tasks required to open them, will take significantly longer than one working day.

“Given the coronavirus pandemic, we will also need to carry out new risk assessments in light of the latest guidance, to ensure the safety of both our staff and the public before we can consider opening them.

“We apologise for any disappointment this may cause residents.”

NHDC is expected to provide a further statement on the splash parks soon.

READ MORE: Will Hitchin and Letchworth pools reopen as part of lockdown easing?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

‘Fines for school absences would be harsh’ - Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor

SBC leader Sharon Taylor raised her concerns at a meeting of the county council's panel last Thursday. Picture: SBC

Stevenage family’s emotional appeal following mum’s death from asbestos related cancer

The now abandoned Social Services Centre in Southgate, Stevenage. Picture: Google

More drive-in movie dates announced for Knebworth

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Kaiser Chiefs and Rick Astley set for drive-in garden party concerts at Knebworth

Knebworth House from the air. The Hertfordshire stately home will host Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in September. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Most Read

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

‘Fines for school absences would be harsh’ - Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor

SBC leader Sharon Taylor raised her concerns at a meeting of the county council's panel last Thursday. Picture: SBC

Stevenage family’s emotional appeal following mum’s death from asbestos related cancer

The now abandoned Social Services Centre in Southgate, Stevenage. Picture: Google

More drive-in movie dates announced for Knebworth

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Kaiser Chiefs and Rick Astley set for drive-in garden party concerts at Knebworth

Knebworth House from the air. The Hertfordshire stately home will host Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in September. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Latest from the The Comet

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua

New Marshall in town as Stevenage make Ross their fourth summer signing

New Stevenage signing Ross Marshall challenges Jefferson Louis during Maidstone United's 1-0 defeat at St Albans City in March. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Stevenage ‘hometown heroes’ sought for 2020 National Lottery Awards

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, is encouraging the people of Stevenage to make their nominations.

‘Fines for school absences would be harsh’ - Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor

SBC leader Sharon Taylor raised her concerns at a meeting of the county council's panel last Thursday. Picture: SBC