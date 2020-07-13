Poll

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC Archant

Splash parks across Hitchin, Letchworth, Royston and Baldock are to remain shut for now, despite new government guidance allowing pools and water parks to reopen.

North Hertfordshire District Council confirmed the news on Friday, but did suggest that the situation could change if the safety of staff and the public could be guaranteed.

Facilities at Baldock’s Avenue Park, Hitchin’s Bancroft splash park, Royston’s Priory Lane splash park and the paddling pool at Letchworth’s Howard Park are all affected by the announcement.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the council said: “Unfortunately we need to make residents aware that it will not be possible to reopen any of our splash parks in Baldock, Hitchin and Royston, or the paddling pool at Howard Park in Letchworth with such short notice.

“To recommission the facilities, ensure sufficient attendants are available and carry out the numerous operational tasks required to open them, will take significantly longer than one working day.

“Given the coronavirus pandemic, we will also need to carry out new risk assessments in light of the latest guidance, to ensure the safety of both our staff and the public before we can consider opening them.

“We apologise for any disappointment this may cause residents.”

NHDC is expected to provide a further statement on the splash parks soon.

