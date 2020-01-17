North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems.

North Hertfordshire District Council has secured new funding which could see central heating systems transformed for residents - free of charge.

Homeowners and private renting tenants who don't have radiators and rely on inefficient room heaters or fires could now be eligible for an A-rated gas-powered central heating system for free.

To qualify for the funding, residents must either be in receipt of certain state benefits - for example, pension guarantee credit, income support, tax credits - or have a low household income typically below £20,000 after rent or mortgage costs.

Residents who are vulnerable to the effects of living in a cold home could also receive support.

NHDC was among a number of local authorities to secure the funding through the Warm Homes Fund - an innovative funding programme from National Grid to help make households warmer, healthier and cheaper.

The project aims to install 100 first-time gas central heating systems in homes across North Hertfordshire, and there are separate grants available to help connect homes to the mains gas network where required.

Councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC executive member for housing and environmental health, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer residents in North Hertfordshire the opportunity to improve their home's heating facilities to help them to keep warm for less.

"Studies show gas central heating is three to four times less expensive than electric heating so these installs will help eligible residents lower their fuel bills.

"The scheme will also improve the energy efficiency of properties in Hertfordshire by installing modern mains gas central heating."

Jeremy Nesbitt, managing director of Affordable Warmth Solutions - which administers the fund on behalf of National Grid - added: "We are excited about this investment from National Grid and are delighted to fund the scheme to address fuel poverty.

"Solving the issues associated with fuel poverty continues to challenge many of our stakeholders and the feedback we've already received provides evidence of how the Warm Homes Fund will make a positive difference to thousands of homes throughout Great Britain."

Households interested in the opportunity are advised to contact YES Energy Solutions on 01422 880100 to see if they are eligible for support.