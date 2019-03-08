Advanced search

See behind the scenes at North Hertfordshire's crematorium open day

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 July 2019

North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium when it opened in 2017. Picture: Danny Loo

North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium when it opened in 2017. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

The annual open day of North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium will be held tomorrow.

From 10am to 1pm visitors will be able to walk around the memorial grounds, view the chapel, meet the staff and - for those who are interested - have the opportunity to look behind the scenes and see the crematory.

The £5 million facility has been open since May 2017 and is set back away from the main Bedford Road in the countryside of Holwell near Hitchin.

It is equipped with a state-of-the-art audio visual system that includes a webcast capability which will be demonstrated during the open day.

North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium serves the local areas around Hitchin, Stotfold, Arlesey, Biggleswade, Stevenage and Luton.

Attend the open day or visit northhertsmemorial.co.uk for more information.

