Community fund launched in North Hertfordshire for struggling charities

North Herts District Council has launched a community fund to support local charities and community groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund seeks to support organisations which are either under increased pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or have been newly created to help the local area.

The fund will be targeted towards three specific areas: provision of food and essentials, mental health support and domestic abuse support.

Cllr Ian Albert, NHDC’s executive member for finance and IT said: “We want to be able to help groups who might be struggling to keep services going, so that when all this is over, we still have the thriving voluntary and community sector we have today.

“The fund operates on a rolling process, so there is no deadline to apply, applications can be submitted at any time.”

You can complete an application form by visiting north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants/coronavirus-community-support-fund.