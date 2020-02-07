North Hertfordshire student chefs cook up success in prestigious national competition
PUBLISHED: 14:01 15 December 2019
Archant
Student chefs at North Hertfordshire College have won a coveted place in a national cooking finals for the third year running.
Jon Nash, Luke Watkins and Josh Ephgrave have reached the final of Zest Quest Asia - a prestigious student catering competition established by celebrity chef, Cyrus Todiwala.
Jon, Luke and Josh - who are all doing a Level 3 advanced diploma in professional cookery at North Hertfordshire College - impressed the judges with their Keralan-inspired menu, and will now compete in a live cook-off on February 7 2020 at Mr Todiwala's signature restaurant, at the Hilton in Heathrow's Terminal 5.
They will be competing against students at the University of West London, Loughborough College, University College Birmingham, Sheffield College and New City College.
Anthony Gascoigne, Lecturer at North Hertfordshire College, said: "This is a huge achievement by Jon, Luke and Josh. Zest Quest is such a fiercely competitive contest, it really is testament to their efforts and work ethic to get to the final."