Advanced search

North Hertfordshire student chefs cook up success in prestigious national competition

PUBLISHED: 14:01 15 December 2019

North Hertfordshire College students Josh Ephgrave, Luke Watkins and Jon Nash wowed the judges with their Keralan-inspired menu. Picture: Danyal Sarfraz

North Hertfordshire College students Josh Ephgrave, Luke Watkins and Jon Nash wowed the judges with their Keralan-inspired menu. Picture: Danyal Sarfraz

Archant

Student chefs at North Hertfordshire College have won a coveted place in a national cooking finals for the third year running.

18-year-old Luke Watkins. Picture: Danyal Sarfraz18-year-old Luke Watkins. Picture: Danyal Sarfraz

Jon Nash, Luke Watkins and Josh Ephgrave have reached the final of Zest Quest Asia - a prestigious student catering competition established by celebrity chef, Cyrus Todiwala.

You may also want to watch:

Jon, Luke and Josh - who are all doing a Level 3 advanced diploma in professional cookery at North Hertfordshire College - impressed the judges with their Keralan-inspired menu, and will now compete in a live cook-off on February 7 2020 at Mr Todiwala's signature restaurant, at the Hilton in Heathrow's Terminal 5.

They will be competing against students at the University of West London, Loughborough College, University College Birmingham, Sheffield College and New City College.

19-year-old Jon Nash. Picture: Danyal Sarfraz19-year-old Jon Nash. Picture: Danyal Sarfraz

Anthony Gascoigne, Lecturer at North Hertfordshire College, said: "This is a huge achievement by Jon, Luke and Josh. Zest Quest is such a fiercely competitive contest, it really is testament to their efforts and work ethic to get to the final."

Most Read

Major delays after person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City Picture: Govia Thameslink

General Election 2019 live blog: Join us live from the counts in Hertfordshire and beyond

LIVE: General Election 2019 results from Hertfordshire and beyond. This is a rolling article – refresh for the latest updates through the night. Picture: Archant/FILE

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Most Read

Major delays after person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City Picture: Govia Thameslink

General Election 2019 live blog: Join us live from the counts in Hertfordshire and beyond

LIVE: General Election 2019 results from Hertfordshire and beyond. This is a rolling article – refresh for the latest updates through the night. Picture: Archant/FILE

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Latest from the The Comet

North Hertfordshire student chefs cook up success in prestigious national competition

North Hertfordshire College students Josh Ephgrave, Luke Watkins and Jon Nash wowed the judges with their Keralan-inspired menu. Picture: Danyal Sarfraz

Stevenage appoint Westley for fourth spell as Boro boss

Graham Westley

Stevenage mum raises £11,000 for hospice cuddle bed in memory of late husband

Karen Gilbert has raised £11,000 for Garden House Hospice Care, which will fund a cuddle bed, in memory of her husband Alan. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Hertfordshire author uses own grief to write bereavement support book

Author Julie New has drawn on her own experience of grief to write The Grief Garden Path - a book intended to support people in bereavement. Picture: Courtesy of Julie New

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists