Hitchin catering students set to cook up a storm in national seafood competition final

North Hertfordshire College catering students Nicole Watt and Bethany Grimshaw have won through to the final of the UK Young Seafood Chef of the Year competition. Picture: Jacob Brydon. Archant

Two student chefs from North Hertfordshire College have won a place in tomorrow's final of the UK Young Seafood Chef of the Year competition after winning their regional heat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bethany Grimshaw and Nicole Watt are hoping to wow the judges in tomorrow's final. Picture: Jacob Brydon. Bethany Grimshaw and Nicole Watt are hoping to wow the judges in tomorrow's final. Picture: Jacob Brydon.

Nicole Watt and Bethany Grimshaw, both 18 and based at the Hitchin campus, have secured one of nine places in the final with their menu of lemon sole ceviche, poached hake and paprika, and chorizo dusted cod.

The competition, sponsored by public body Seafish - which supports the UK seafood industry, gives participants a platform to demonstrate their skills using sustainable seafood.

The competition is open to all full-time and college-based apprentice chefs under 25.

Nicole and Bethany will now compete against eight other teams of two in front of judges at the final, to be held at The Grimsby Institute tomorrow.

This year's final judging panel includes Daniel Clifford, chef patron of two-Michelin starred Midsummer House restaurant, Cambridge, and two-time winner of BBC Two's Great British Menu.

You may also want to watch:

Bethany said: "I am immensely looking forward to the final of the competition. I feel with the amount of work, focus and passion we have, Nicole and I make a very strong team.

"It was great competing in the heats, under pressure and showcasing our own intuitive dishes. I look forward to doing this again."

NHC tutor Anthony Gascoigne said: "Nicole and Beth have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.

"We are all looking forward to the final and, whatever the result, Beth and Nicole can be proud of what they have achieved."

Nikki Hawkins, trade events manager at Seafish, said: "The standard of cooking has been exceptional, with each team impressing us with the skill and creativity in their dishes.

"We're looking forward to seeing what they have to offer the judges in the final."

Paul Robinson, hospitality curriculum manager at The Grimsby Institute, added: "The road to the UK Young Seafood Chef final is always hard-fought, and an invaluable learning experience for all the young chefs involved."

The winning team will receive a trip to Holland, £500 per person and a £1,000 voucher that can be spent on catering equipment for their college.