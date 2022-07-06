North East Herts MP declares 'loss of confidence' in PM

Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, has stated his 'loss of confidence' in Boris Johnson following a spate of government resignations.

The MP tweeted: "Loss of confidence - Boris Johnson won a major election and made decisions to help the UK in the pandemic.

"He has been a stalwart friend to Ukraine and tried to help with the global inflation crisis.

"But recent revelations and events have led to a loss of confidence including mine."

Loss of confidence - Boris Johnson won a major election & made decisions to help the UK in the pandemic. He has been a stalwart friend to Ukraine and tried to help with the global inflation crisis. But recent revelations & events have led to a loss of confidence including mine. — Oliver Heald MP (@OliverHealdUK) July 6, 2022

This news comes following the resignation of at leas 27 government ministers, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.