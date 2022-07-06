The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

North East Herts MP declares 'loss of confidence' in PM

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:43 PM July 6, 2022
North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Nikki Powell

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Nikki Powell - Credit: Archant

Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, has stated his 'loss of confidence' in Boris Johnson following a spate of government resignations.

The MP tweeted: "Loss of confidence - Boris Johnson won a major election and made decisions to help the UK in the pandemic.

"He has been a stalwart friend to Ukraine and tried to help with the global inflation crisis.

"But recent revelations and events have led to a loss of confidence including mine."

This news comes following the resignation of at leas 27 government ministers, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

North Herts News

Don't Miss

The A1(M) with a bridge over the highway.

Hertfordshire Highways

A1(M) closed in both directions near Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Hyde, with cars and shops.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Five teenagers arrested following 'violent disorder' in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Plans for former bus station in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Plans approved for former Stevenage bus station site

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The A602 leading to the roundabout.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon