North East Herts MP declares 'loss of confidence' in PM
Published: 3:43 PM July 6, 2022
Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, has stated his 'loss of confidence' in Boris Johnson following a spate of government resignations.
The MP tweeted: "Loss of confidence - Boris Johnson won a major election and made decisions to help the UK in the pandemic.
"He has been a stalwart friend to Ukraine and tried to help with the global inflation crisis.
"But recent revelations and events have led to a loss of confidence including mine."
This news comes following the resignation of at leas 27 government ministers, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.