North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald backs ‘green’ recovery from coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:57 21 June 2020

The North East Herts MP has written to the Prime Minister to take action. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald

Archant

North East Herts MP Oliver Heald has joined colleagues writing to the Prime Minister in support of a green economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter urged the government to back green British industries of the future and low-carbon infrastructure projects – such as electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy – to ensure the UK meets its ambitious net zero emissions target.

Sir Oliver Heald said: “The UK has had the fastest per capita falls in greenhouse gas emissions and the fastest per capita economic growth rate in the G7 since 1990, so we know that we do not have to choose between a strong economy and a healthy environment.

“As we rebuild from this crisis, we should build in a way that boosts our economy whilst delivering our commitment to leave our environment in a better state for future generations. That’s why I’ve written in support of a green recovery.”

